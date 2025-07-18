Teen charged as adult after fight among minors, gunfire outside Baltimore County store

A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult after a fight among minors led to gunshots being fired outside of a Baltimore County Walmart, according to police.

The teen is being charged with attempted murder, assault and gun violations, police said.

Minors detained after fight outside Walmart

Seven minors were detained after the fight and reported gunfire in the 100 block of Carroll Island in Essex on Wednesday, July 16. They ranged in age from 11 to 15, according to police.

Two of the juveniles sustained minor injuries during the altercation, though it's unclear if the injuries were from a bullet or debris, police said.

Officers said it was an isolated incident and no other injuries were reported.

Juvenile crime in Maryland

The arrest comes as Maryland sees an uptick in juvenile crime cases, according to data from the state Department of Juvenile Services (DJS).

A report released by the department in May shows a 14% increase in juvenile crime cases during the first six months of the year compared to the same six-month period from 2024.

Maryland leaders have been working to address juvenile crime, especially in cases where a suspect is on ankle monitoring. Earlier in July, the DJS changed the guidelines for young people who are arrested for serious crimes while on ankle monitors.

Under the new guidelines, minors will be detained until their next court date. The policy went into effect on July 3.

"Electronic monitoring is a really important tool in the continuum to support young people, but we have to make sure we're using it appropriately and in the right circumstances," said Acting DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino.