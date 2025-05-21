Opening statements underway in trial for teen accused in deadly Harford County high school shooting

Harford County judge moves to wrap up jury selection in Joppatowne High School shooting

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial for a teen accused of a deadly Harford County high school shooting.

Jaylen Prince, 16, is being charged as an adult for shooting and killing a 15-year-old classmate inside a bathroom at Joppatowne High School in September 2024.

Prince is facing several charges, including murder and assault.

A jury of eight women and four men was seated on Wednesday morning, after about 103 people were questioned.

On Tuesday, the potential jurors were asked if they had attended or had family who attended Joppatowne High School and if they were concerned about viewing graphic images.

About 72% of those potential jurors said they had knowledge of the case. Nearly 30% of them said they had strong feelings about cases involving minors.

After the initial 12 jurors were seated, an additional four were picked as alternates.

What happened during the Joppatowne High School shooting

The shooting at Joppatowne High School on Sept. 6, 2024, left 15-year-old Warrent Grant dead.

According to witnesses, Grant and Prince were arguing inside a men's bathroom when Prince took a gun from his backpack and shot Grant, killing him.

During a bail hearing, prosecutors argued that Prince was a danger to the community, especially because the gun used in the shooting was not initially found. He was denied bail.

During the investigation, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler expressed frustration with state laws, saying they limited investigators' ability to find the firearm.

"There are families of every other student in that school, and the parents of the shooter, who have a right to know why we are all standing here today, and why there's a person who has been shot in one of our schools and we are not allowed to ask the person who committed that act because of this crazy legislation," he said in reference to Maryland's Child Interrogation Protection Act.

School shooting sparks calls for security, leadership changes

The fatal shooting at Joppatowne High School prompted fierce calls for increased security in schools.

Some members of the community and the board of education called for Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson to resign.

"Dr. Bulson knew the many security shortfalls at Joppatowne High School and did nothing until a student was murdered within our walls," Board Vice President Melissa Hahn said.

Since the deadly shooting, several changes have been made to school security at the local and national levels.

Harford County schools ramped up security measures with increased funding, advanced weapon detection systems and bag size restrictions.

The school shooting in Maryland and others across the nation at the time prompted the Biden administration to implement several gun violence reduction strategies and improve school shooter drills.