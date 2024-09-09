Teen accused of shooting classmate at Joppatowne High School held without bail

BALTIMORE -- The 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting his classmate at Joppatowne High School last Friday was denied bail Monday, WJZ has learned.

The 16yo suspect accused of shooting his classmate at Joppatowne HS had his bail review today. The judge deemed him a danger to the public and is holding him without bail @wjz pic.twitter.com/bQPC6jKew4 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) September 9, 2024

Authorities said the shooting happened inside the men's bathroom during a fight between two students.

Witnesses said they were arguing when the 16-year-old suspect grabbed the gun from his backpack and shot Warren Grant, 15, who died as a result of his injuries.

Joppatowne High School students are expected to return to the classroom on Thursday.