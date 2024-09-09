Watch CBS News
Teen accused of shooting classmate at Joppatowne High School held without bail

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting his classmate at Joppatowne High School last Friday was denied bail Monday, WJZ has learned.

Authorities said the shooting happened inside the men's bathroom during a fight between two students. 

Witnesses said they were arguing when the 16-year-old suspect grabbed the gun from his backpack and shot Warren Grant, 15, who died as a result of his injuries.

Joppatowne High School students are expected to return to the classroom on Thursday. 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

