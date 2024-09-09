Teen accused of shooting classmate at Joppatowne High School held without bail
BALTIMORE -- The 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting his classmate at Joppatowne High School last Friday was denied bail Monday, WJZ has learned.
Authorities said the shooting happened inside the men's bathroom during a fight between two students.
Witnesses said they were arguing when the 16-year-old suspect grabbed the gun from his backpack and shot Warren Grant, 15, who died as a result of his injuries.
Joppatowne High School students are expected to return to the classroom on Thursday.