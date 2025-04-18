Maryland loses 1,200 jobs in March, unemployment rate remains steady

Maryland lost a total of 1,200 jobs during March, according to new statistics from the state's Department of Labor.

Though gaining 2,300 private sector jobs, Maryland lost a total of 3,500 public sector jobs.

The losses were mainly driven by federal job cuts, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

However, according to MD DLLR, the report doesn't include the most recent downsizing of employees who were placed on administrative leave or accepted "buyout" offers and are still being paid, federal employees who selected deferred retirement, or the ongoing tariff situation.

Maryland has the second most federal workers in the nation, making federal jobs a central part of the state's economy.

Despite the losses, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the state's unemployment rate has not increased since February, remaining at 3.0 percent.

On February 28, Governor Wes Moore announced that resources for Marylanders who lost their jobs due to federal workforce cuts were available via a public servants resource website.

The Maryland Department of Labor also launched a website for resources, guidance, and support.

Sectors with the most, worst employment gains in March

The following sectors reported the most employment gains:

Administrative and support, and waste management and remediation (+2,000)

Professional, scientific, and technical services (+2,000)

Arts, entertainment, and recreation (+1,000)

Health care and social assistance (+600)

Finance and insurance(+400)

The following sectors reported the most employment losses:

Government (-3500)

Private educational services (-500)

Construction (-400)

Information (-200)

Real estate, rental, and leasing (-200)

To view the full report, visit the BLS website.