2 people arrested for impersonating police in Baltimore County

Two people were arrested for impersonating police in Baltimore County, according to law enforcement officials.

On Feb. 28, a Baltimore County Police officer was in the area of Joan Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson. The officer witnessed two people conduct an illegal traffic stop in vehicles that had green and white flashing lights.

The suspects performed the traffic stop by pulling one vehicle in front of the victim and using the second vehicle to stop behind the victim. The move prevented the victim from driving away from the area, officials said.

As a result, 24-year-old Jordan Kearney and 30-year-old Kendall Vaughn were arrested.

One of the suspects was armed when they were taken into custody, and additional firearms were recovered from the other suspect's vehicle.

Both Kearney and Vaughn are facing multiple charges, including impersonating an officer. They are being held on no bond, according to officials.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have encountered Kearney and Vaughn to call 410-887-2361.

Similar impersonation crimes

In 2023, Howard County police launched an investigation after Sheriff Marcus Harris was impersonated in a phone scam. The scam targeted older residents.

In 2022, a man was arrested in Anne Arundel County after impersonating an officer during a traffic stop.

During the stop, Raymonte Michael Washington told the officer he was a member of law enforcement too. When asked to provide his police credentials, he was unable to produce them, officials said.

Washington was charged with a misdemeanor.