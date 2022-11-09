Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop

BALTIMORE -- A man pretending to be a police officer has been arrested in Odenton, Maryland, according to authorities.

An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington when he was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive in Odenton on Tuesday, police said.

Washington told police that he was a law-enforcement officer too.

Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.

Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.

Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.