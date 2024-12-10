Howard County elementary school sees increase in gastrointestinal illnesses

COLUMBIA -- The Howard County Health Department identified an increase in gastrointestinal illnesses at Cradlerock Elementary School, officials said Monday.

Some students and staff members have experienced symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, fever and abdominal cramps, according to officials.

Officials said gastrointestinal illnesses can spread from person to person quickly through contact with an infected person or contaminated surfaces.

School officials recommend that children stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms of gastrointestinal illness.

The illnesses can spread by:

Touching contaminated surfaces or objects then putting your hands near your mouth

Having direct contact with another person who is sick or showing symptoms

Sharing food or drinks with others

Officials said the best way to prevent infection is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Frequently clean high-contact surfaces like door handles or countertops with bleach or disinfectant

Keep sick people home until 24 hours after symptoms subside

Student Health

The warning comes just after 18 students became sick during mass at a Harford County school Monday.

Several students were removed from John Carroll School on stretchers and put into ambulances after becoming sick in the school's auditorium.

School officials ended Mass early, but students were not dismissed for another 20 minutes. It is unclear what caused the sudden illness.

Preventing Cold-Related Illness

Officials with the Maryland Department of Health recently urged residents to take precautions against cold-related illnesses, like hypothermia and frostbite, as temperatures begin to drop.

Officials suggest: