Maryland health officials urging residents to take precautions against cold related illnesses

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health is urging residents to take precautions as winter brings on the threat of cold-related illnesses, including frostbite and hypothermia.

"Marylanders are urged to take precautions to limit their exposure to cold," Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. "If you must go outside, wear multiple layers.

Residents are encouraged to contact local health departments for warming center locations, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives who may be susceptible to cold-related illnesses.

Hypothermia occurs when the body's temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Frostbite is the freezing and destruction of body tissue that occurs when skin temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Body parts that are most likely to freeze include toes, fingers, ears, cheeks and the tip of the nose.

The Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Homeless Services has opened is warming centers through December 8.

You can find information about freezing weather shelters in Baltimore County here.