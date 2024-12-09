Watch CBS News
More than 10 reported sick at John Carroll High School in Harford County

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE -- More than 10 people have been reported sick at John Carroll High School in Bel Air, according to Harford County Fire and EMS.  

The department said additional resources are heading to the school to treat patients and investigate the cause of the sickness. 

John Carroll High School has been evacuated while the fire department investigates "unknown conditions in the building that may have caused students to become ill," Bel Air Police said.

Traffic delays expected in the area.

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

