Maryland man sentenced to 16 years for spree of armed robberies across 3 counties

A Maryland man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday for a spree of armed robberies and attempts in Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

James Kareen Day, 43, of Landover, pleaded guilty to committing three armed robberies and four attempted robberies at several businesses between December 2022 and February 2023.

After committing the robberies, he fled the scene with money and property from the businesses and victims, court records show. In some cases, Day used a short-barreled shotgun to demand cash and valuables.

Day was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence, court officials said.

The arrest was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program launched by the Department of Justice in May 2021 to reduce violent crime.

Bank jugging spree leads to indictment

A similar spree of armed robberies, this time targeting bank customers in multiple Maryland counties, led to charges for seven people, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Officials said two separate groups targeted customers after they withdrew money from a bank, ambushing and threatening their victims.

The AG's Office said the groups were responsible for 34 armed robberies and attempts, two attempted murders and an armed carjacking between August 2023 and July 2024.

The bank jugging spree occurred in Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, officials said. Nine of the cases were in Anne Arundel County, and one was in Howard County.

Crime across Maryland

According to data from Maryland State Police, more than $770 million was stolen during criminal offenses in 2023; that number dropped to $718 million in 2024.

MSP reported 19,666 instances of property crimes in 2023 and 22,406 in 2024, indicating an increase of about 14%.