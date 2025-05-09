7 people indicted for series of armed robberies targeting bank customers in Maryland

Seven people were indicted Friday for a series of armed robberies that targeted bank customers across multiple Maryland counties, according to Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Law enforcement officials said the group methodically stalked people as they made substantial withdrawals from banks, ambushing them and threatening them with violence and weapons. The practice is known as bank jugging.

"We believe that every resident deserves the right to conduct their daily business without fear of violence or intimidation," Brown said.

The following seven people were indicted for various crimes, including attempted murder, armed robbery and participation in a criminal gang:

Tyriq Jayron Walker, 25, of Upper Marlboro

Gary Gerald Cloutterbuck, 25, of Washington, D.C.

Zavier Emmanuel Williams, 25, of Upper Marlboro

Robert Darrell Hill, 23, of White Plains

Dujuan Kenneth Smalls, 20, of Upper Marlboro

Roland Adrian Thompson, 22, of Washington, D.C.

Jeremy Adarryn Manago, 19, of Capitol Heights

Officials said the seven people were involved in two separate groups, which are allegedly responsible for at least 34 robberies and attempted robberies, two attempted murders and an armed carjacking. The crime spree occurred between August 2023 and July 2024.

The crimes occurred in Anne Arundel, Charles, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, law enforcement officials said. Nine of the incidents occurred in Anne Arundel County and one occurred in Howard County.

"For nearly a year, these suspects terrorized and traumatized hardworking Marylanders who were just trying to run a simple errand and take money out of the bank," the attorney general said.

Joint investigation reveals series of bank jugging offenses

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) launched a joint investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies after noticing a pattern of robberies in bank parking lots.

Through the investigation, officials learned that the first group, which operated between August 2023 and January 2024, was responsible for 20 robberies or attempts.

They would rob people as they were leaving the bank or were in the parking lot.

However, the group's tactics evolved in October 2023, as they began following people from the bank and robbing them when they arrived home or stopped at another location, officials said.

In one instance, the first group crashed into a victim's car so that they would pull over. The group allegedly robbed the person when they got out of the car to exchange information.

Officials said members of the criminal group were almost always armed, usually with guns that had added modifications like extended magazines or Glock switches.

Members of the first group were charged with attempted murder after they fired at or near victims when they refused to comply, law enforcement officials said.

The second group continued to operate until July 2024. Officials alleged that the group was responsible for at least 14 robberies and attempts between May 2024 and July 2024.

Officials said they also used handguns and threatened to shoot their victims. In one instance, they put a person in a chokehold in furtherance of their robbery attempt.

Together, both groups took more than $155,000 from 34 victims. Officials said all seven suspects are in custody.