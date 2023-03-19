Maryland Horse Rescue holds seventh annual Dental Day

BALTIMORE -- Did you know that dental care is very important for horses?

Maryland Horse Rescue in Carroll County held its annual Dental Day on Saturday.

The dental work was all donated and done under the expertise of Myles Hopton, an equine dentist.

Roughly three dozen horses benefited from his services.

The Maryland Horse Rescue uses the event as a teaching tool for future equine dental providers by offering them a real-life experience while providing services for free.

Dental care is a much-needed service for horses, which have teeth that grow and change throughout their lifetimes.

Horse teeth require consistent floating, which is the practice of filing off any sharp edges or hooks that might form on the edges of a tooth.

Without floating, horses can experience pain and have difficulty chewing their food. Other dental needs, such as extracting teeth, are also addressed on Dental Day.