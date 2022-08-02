Maryland has spent 67% of ARPA allocation, according to report

BALTIMORE -- Maryland has spent about two-thirds of its $3.7 billion allotment from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a new state report released Monday.

Another 28% of the funding has been allocated for state relief programs, leaving about $610 million unspent. The report covers expenditures between March 3, 2021 and June 30, as well as allocations for the ongoing fiscal year.

Of all the money the state has budgeted, slightly more than half has gone or will go to programs to offset the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as unemployment claims, emergency grants to cover utility bills and small business aid.

Another $633 million replaces state revenue spent on improving teleworking capabilities for government employees and providing assistance to the Maryland Transportation Administration's bus system and the Maryland State Highway Administration for maintenance.

About 6% of funding, or slightly under $222 million, has been allocated to public health efforts such as violence intervention programs, mental health assistance, and aid to programs for substance abuse.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the worst economic collapse since the Great Recession and caused hardship for people all across our state and nation," said Gov. Larry Hogan. "By utilizing these resources to supplement our aggressive economic relief measures, our state has led one of the strongest health and economic recoveries in America."

States that received money from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds have to report their expenditures to the U.S. Treasury Department.