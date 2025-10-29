Anne Arundel County schools report uptick in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Anne Arundel County schools are seeing an uptick in Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases, with many being reported in elementary schools, Superintendent Mark Bedell said Tuesday.

HFMD is common among young children, and while it is usually not considered serious, it is very contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

HFMD in Anne Arundel County schools

According to Bedell, the exact number of HFMD cases is unclear, as it is not required that they be reported to the district. The district does, however, track outbreaks – when three or more cases are reported within a week.

Bedell said since the beginning of August, the district recorded 26 outbreaks in public schools, private schools and day care centers.

Across Maryland, 34 HFMD outbreaks have been reported so far in 2025, compared to four in 2024, according to Bedell.

School district responds

Staff with Anne Arundel County schools are working with school nurses to address the outbreaks. The district also works with the county's Department of Health.

According to Bedell, schools do not need to take action besides cleaning high-traffic surfaces along wth instructional tools and toys.

Families will be notified if there is an outbreak at their child's school.

What is Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease?

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease can cause fever, sore throat, mouth sores and skin rashes, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually subside on their own in about 7 to 10 days.

It can spread through contact with particles from sneezes or coughs, contaminated objects and fluid from blisters, the CDC said.

The following actions are suggested to prevent HFMD:

Wash your hands well, especially after trips to the bathroom

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Wash toys and other surfaces that are frequently used

Keep children out of school if they have a fever or draining sores

The CDC advises children to return to school once their fever is gone, their mouth sores heal and when they feel well enough to participate in classes.