1 man dead, 3 others injured during separate weekend shootings in Baltimore

A man died, and three others were injured during separate shootings in Baltimore over the Father's Day weekend, according to police.

On Saturday, June 14, Baltimore police responded to an intersection in the Frankford neighborhood after multiple reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found evidence of a crime scene in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. They were later notified about a shooting victim at an area hospital.

The victim, an unidentified 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead, officers said.

2 injured in west Baltimore shooting

On June 14, around 11:55 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of McCulloh Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

Once on the scene, officers found two men, a 33-year-old and a 27-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Man injured in east Baltimore shooting

Around midnight on Sunday, June 15, police responded to the 2300 block of Harford Road for a shooting victim.

Officers found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Baltimore Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Baltimore records dip in homicides

The weekend shootings come as Baltimore continues to see a drop in violent crime.

The city has seen an estimated 36% drop in homicide cases in the past year, according to data from the Baltimore Police Department.

As of June 15, 50 homicides have been reported, compared to nearly 79 cases during this time in 2024.

In April, the city recorded a historic drop in homicides, with only five cases reported compared to 13 cases reported in April 2024.

Non-fatal shootings, arson, and auto thefts are also down compared to 2024, according to the mayor's office.

Despite the progress, city leaders continue to push crime prevention efforts with a focus on gun safety.

In June, leaders held a citywide gun lock giveaway to ensure everyone has access to secure firearm storage.