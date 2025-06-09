Baltimore marks decline in gun violence with distribution of gun locks at awareness event

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and several of the city's leading hospital systems came together on Monday to celebrate a historic reduction in gun violence, while strategizing crime prevention efforts.

Joined by partners from the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), Johns Hopkins Health System, the University of Maryland Medical Center, LifeBridge Health, and several community violence intervention groups, Scott led a resource fair and free gun lock giveaway at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore.

"We have the lowest amount of homicides this far into the year on record, in recorded history," Scott said.

City officials say additional events and resources are planned throughout June in honor of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

A yearly drop in Baltimore gun violence

Baltimore City officials say the drop in gun violence follows a multi-year trend.

In 2023, homicides fell by 20%. That figure declined by another 23% in early 2024, and non-fatal shootings were down by 34%. So far in 2025, homicides are down 22% compared to the same time last year, with 17 fewer people killed and 39 fewer non-deadly shootings, according to city data.

A focus on gun safety

The citywide gun lock giveaway aimed to expand access to secure firearm storage. Dozens of residents picked up free cable-style gun locks while receiving educational materials and wraparound services.

"The leading cause of death for children in this country has now become gun violence. That is an unacceptable statement," said Kevin W. Sowers, president of Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The event also featured remarks from Dr. Bert W. O'Malley, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center; Dr. Redonda Miller, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital; and Adam Rosenberg, executive director of the Center for Hope and vice president of violence intervention and prevention at LifeBridge Health.

Identifying public safety as a public health issue

Through efforts led by MONSE and community-based programs like Safe Streets, city leaders say they are working to reimagine public safety through a public health lens. They believe Monday's collaboration exemplifies that approach.

"It will feel like unbelievable success — an incredible accomplishment — if all of us come together, could end gun violence," O'Malley said. "That would be a great day, and I look forward to being a part of making that great day happen."

Stefanie Mavronis, director of MONSE, also joined the event, helping connect residents with intervention resources, mental health support, and information on safe firearm practices.