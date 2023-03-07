Maryland guard Jahmir Young voted Big Ten Newcomer of the Year

BALTIMORE - Maryland guard Jahmir Young was named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year, as well as being selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Young, a native of Upper Marlboro, was a graduate transfer from Charlotte.

He had nine 20-plus point games, including a season-high 30 against Ohio State, as he averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Young's 37 steals led the team.

Hakim Hart, Julian Reese and Donta Scott were voted to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention team.

The Terps (20-11) will play the winner of Minnesota/Nebraska at 9 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Purdue's Zach Edey was named AP player of the year.

FIRST TEAM

Guard — Boo Buie, Northwestern, Sr., 6-2, 180, Albany, New York.

Guard — Jalen Pickett, Penn State, Sr., 6-4, 209, Rochester, New York.

u-Forward — Trayce Jackson-Davis, Sr., 6-9, 245, Greenwood, Indiana.

Forward — Kris Murray, Iowa, Jr., 6-8, 220, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

u-Center — Zach Edey, Purdue, Jr., 7-4, 305, Toronto.

—"u" denotes unanimous selection.

___

SECOND TEAM

Guard — Jahmir Young, Maryland, Gr., 6-1, 185, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Guard — Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana, Fr., 6-6, 213, Pittsburgh.

Guard — Terrence Shannon, Illinois, Sr., 6-6, 225, Chicago.

Center — Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers, Jr., 6-11, 240, Benin City, Nigeria.

Center — Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, Jr., 7-1, 260, Alexandria, Virginia.

___

Coach of the year (tie) — Matt Painter, Purdue, and Chris Collins, Northwestern.

Player of the year — Zach Edey, Purdue.

Newcomer of the year — Jahmir Young, Maryland.