Maryland's four-year graduation rate slightly declines, the Department of Education reports

Maryland's high school four-year graduation rate slightly declined in 2025, compared to the previous school year, according to a report by the state's Department of Education.

However, the four-year graduation rates improved for African American students, students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, and students with disabilities.

The state said the largest drop was among multilingual students.

"For all of us who work in education, the ultimate mark of student success is when they walk across the stage on graduation day. We are encouraged by the progress we see among African American students, students with disabilities, and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," said Dr. Carey Wright, the State Superintendent of Schools. "These gains reflect the hard work of educators, families, and communities across Maryland to give every student the support they need to succeed."

The state's five-year graduation rate increased to 89.2% in 2025, from 87.4% in 2024.

You can check out how your school district fares here.

Breakdown of the state's graduation rate

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) said that 62,842 out of 72,702 high school students across the state graduated in the 2024-25 school year. That's a graduation rate of 86.4%, which is slightly lower than the 87.6% of graduating students in the 2023-24 school year.

The MDE said the graduation rate for African American students increased to 85.8% in 2025. The graduation rate for students with disadvantaged backgrounds improved to 83%.

While Maryland's graduation outcomes remain strong overall, the State Board is deeply concerned about declines among multilingual learners and Hispanic students," said Dr. Joshua Michael, the State Board of Education President. "Heightened political tensions and fear around immigration enforcement erode students' sense of safety and belonging, disrupting learning and pathways to graduation."

Baltimore City sees graduation rates increase

Baltimore City's four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2025 increased to 71.8%, its highest since 2018, the school district said. The city's five-year graduation rate improved to 74.6%, which is its most since 2019.

The city school's graduation rate for students with disabilities increased 5.3 points from 2024 to 2025, and 3.2 points for African American students. According to the district, the graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino students and Multilingual Learners both posted decreases in 2025.

"This growth is a powerful testament to the shared commitment reflected in our Portrait of a Graduate work," said Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises. "While we still have much more work to do, this continued progress reflects the dedication of our students, families, school leaders, and educators across every grade level. By focusing on 9th-grade support, expanding credit recovery, strengthening post-secondary planning, and prioritizing daily attendance, we are driving student achievement and opening doors to higher education, family-sustaining careers, and brighter futures."