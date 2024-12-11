Maryland governor supports beer and wine sales in grocery stores, overturning 40-year-old law

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore supports an effort that would allow customers to purchase beer and wine at grocery stores.

Since 1978, state law has prohibited Maryland supermarkets and convenience stores from selling alcohol. Moore said that changing the law would be addressed with the General Assembly during this legislative session, which begins on January 8.

"I'm looking forward to working with the General Assembly in getting something to my desk this session," Moore said.

Maryland is one of four states that don't allow beer sales at grocery stores, joining Delaware, Rhode Island, and Alaska. Customers can buy alcohol in grocery stores in neighboring states Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"Not only, it doesn't make sense for Maryland to be out of step with the rest of the country, but the reality is, if people want to come and have beer and wine, one of the common threads I see and hear is people want this to happen," Moore said. "This is about listening to the people."

Maryland is also one of 10 states that have banned the sale of wine in grocery stores.

Moore said one of the concerns is that customers in Maryland can only go to designated stores to purchase alcohol.

"If a person is choosing to go buy beer or wine, in some communities, they have to do it through bulletproof glass," Moore said. "This is about making sure people who want to go and purchase beer and wine, should also have a chance to do it in dignity."