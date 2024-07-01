Marylanders can now have alcohol delivered through third-party platforms

New Maryland laws in effect and more top news 7/1/2024

BALTIMORE – A new law in Maryland makes it easier for adults to order alcohol for delivery from the comfort of their homes.

House Bill 808, which took effect on July 1, allows Maryland counties to let users order alcoholic beverages from local merchants for delivery by third-party platforms like DoorDash.

"We're thrilled to be bringing alcohol delivery to Maryland, providing even more consumers with a convenient, responsible way to enjoy their favorite drinks at home," Erik Ragotte, DoorDash's general manager of alcohol and convenience, said in a statement Monday.

Delivery drivers will have to apply for a service permit at an annual rate of $1,000, which allows them to deliver alcohol from authorized businesses.

People who purchase or receive alcoholic beverages must be at least 21 years old and provide valid identification as proof of age upon delivery of the alcohol.

Penalties for delivery driver violations include anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000 in fines to revocation of their delivery permit, the bill states.

The state hopes that small businesses can see an uptick in sales due to increased access to alcohol.

Chuma Chiza, a liquor store owner in Baltimore City, told WJZ the legislation will help expand opportunities for small businesses.

"That's an extra income," Chuma Chiza. "It helps us reach farther than our own community."

DoorDash added they will continue to work in close relations with the Maryland Alcohol, Tobacco, and Cannabis Commission to make sure these deliveries are done safely and within the state law guidelines.

"Whether it's locally brewed craft beers or bottles of beloved wines, we hope that this new offering can showcase the best that Maryland has to offer," Ragotte said.

The alcohol delivery expansion is one of hundreds of Maryland laws that took effect Monday.