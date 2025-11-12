Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Redistricting Commission meets for the first time

By
Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor
Kaicey Baylor joined WJZ as a reporter in October 2024. Before coming to Charm City, she spent the last three years as a morning reporter and multiskilled journalist at 13News Now in Norfolk, Virginia. She covered several stories including the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting, the Richneck Elementary shooting, as well as anti-gun violence advocates working to repair their communities.
Read Full Bio
Kaicey Baylor

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore responded in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press Now when asked about an editorial in the Washington Post that criticized the governor's redistricting efforts on Tuesday.

"I can respond to the Washington Post in five letters, 'IDGAF,'" Gov. Moore said.

The Washington Post opinion piece said Moore is trying to "pretend he's being principled" and "disenfranchise Republican constituents."

Moore has said this is a bipartisan commission.

First commission meeting

It comes as Moore's Redistricting Advisory Commission held its first meeting on Tuesday. 

"I think that the intent of this first round of meetings, for lack of a better term, is to seek that guidance from Marylanders as to how best to move forward," said Maryland Department of Planning Deputy Secretary Kristin Fleckenstein.

redistricting1.png
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore responded in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press Now when asked about an editorial in the Washington Post that criticized the governor's redistricting efforts on Tuesday. CBS News Baltimore

The meeting happened virtually, where commission members discussed the 2020 Census, which will be used as data.

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks chairs the advisory group, which also includes Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, former Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss.

Ferguson, a Democrat, has opposed this effort, saying mid-cycle redistricting is dangerous and presents high legal risks.

However, in Tuesday's meeting, Fleckenstein said there's no law restricting mid-cycle redistricting in Maryland.

As members get started, Sen. Alsobrooks said this process will move fast.

"We're going to be moving quickly, as I mentioned, we're going to have a couple of meetings before Thanksgiving," Sen. Alsobrooks said. "Then, it'll be determined how many meetings after that. Obviously, it's urgent to have it happen."

The next meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 14. That's when citizens can share their thoughts.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue