Maryland creates Redistricting Advisory Commission to recommend new congressional maps

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Tuesday announced the creation of the Redistricting Advisory Commission, which will make recommendations about mid-cycle redistricting.

The commission, chaired by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, will be tasked with organizing public hearings, soliciting feedback and making recommendations to the governor and the State General Assembly. The group aims to improve Maryland's current Congressional maps to ensure they are fair.

"We will explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative maps," the governor said in a statement. "This commission will ensure the people are heard."

Redistricting committee re-instituted

The Redistricting Advisory Commission was last instituted by former Gov. Martin O'Malley in 2011.

The commission is made up of five members, including three who were appointed by Gov. Moore: Commission Chair Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, former Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss.

"Let me be clear: Maryland deserves a fair map that represents the will of the people. That's why I'm proud to chair this commission. Our democracy depends on all of us standing up in this moment," Sen. Alsobrooks said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson or a designee will also serve as a member.

The group will begin its work during November, Gov. Moore said.

Maryland last redrew its Congressional maps in 2022 following the 2020 Census.

States consider redrawing Congressional maps

Congressional maps are normally redrawn every 10 years, after the U.S. Census indicates shifts in the population.

According to CBS News, the recent push for Congressional redistricting started after President Trump called on Texas Republicans to find more seats. In August, the governor of Texas signed legislation to redraw the state's maps, creating five Republican-friendly seats.

The push also comes as Republicans seek to maintain their slim majority in Congress during the 2026 elections.

Maryland's move to re-establish the Redistricting Advisory Commission comes as some other U.S. states, like Virginia, have started the redistricting process. Others, like New York, are still considering Congressional redistricting.

In mid-October, CBS News reported that at least nine states are considering Congressional redistricting.