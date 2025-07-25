Baltimore Ravens, Under Armour expand girls' flag football programs at Maryland high schools

The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour are expanding their girls' flag football program at several Maryland high schools for the upcoming school year.

The initiative launched in 2023 at 10 public high schools in Frederick County. In 2024, the program expanded to 43 schools in Baltimore City and Montgomery, and Washington counties.

Expanding the flag football program

Starting in fall 2025, the girls' flag football program will expand to two more Baltimore City Public Schools: The Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the National Academy Foundation.

The Ravens and Under Armour will also partner with Calvert and Charles County Public Schools to provide funding and uniforms to develop the program.

The companies will partner with the Washington Commanders to provide funding for Prince George's and Montgomery County schools.

"From the beginning, we have been fully committed to launching and developing this initiative throughout Maryland, and we recognize that providing additional funding is essential to the program's long-term sustainability and statewide impact," said Brad Downs, the senior vice president of marketing for the Ravens.

Since launching the program three years ago, the Ravens have given nearly $600,000 in funding to expand the girls' flag football program in the state. Athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour creates custom outfits for the high school teams.

By fall 2025, 92 schools will be participating in the program across Maryland, including 14 in Baltimore.

"Girls' flag is rapidly advancing toward the ultimate goal of becoming a state-sanctioned sport and allowing female student-athletes in every Maryland county to receive these same opportunities well into the future," the Ravens said in a statement.

Each school will compete during the fall, ending with the Maryland Girls Flag Championship at M&T Bank Stadium in November.