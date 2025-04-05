Maryland freshman Derik Queen says he's entering the NBA draft

Maryland star freshman Derik Queen says he's entering the NBA draft.

Queen made the announcement on ESPN. The talented big man averaged 16.5 points this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland lost coach Kevin Willard to Villanova and replaced him by hiring Texas A&M's Buzz Williams. The Terrapins face the prospect of losing all five members of their "Crab Five" starting unit. Two are out of eligibility, two others entered the transfer portal, and now Queen is entering the draft.

The NBA Draft will be on June 25, 2025.

Baltimore native's path to the NBA

Queen, projected by many to be an NBA Draft Lottery selection, was born in Baltimore and played a year of high school basketball at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, with Maryland teammate Julian Reese.

He averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds per game in his lone season at St. Frances. He scored 56 points in a win over Annapolis Area Christian School.

Queen then transferred to play high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida before declaring to play in college at Maryland as a five-star recruit.

He was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Freshman of the Year after his only season in College Park, Maryland.