Baltimore firefighters battle 4-alarm fire near Canton industrial area

Baltimore firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood Wednesday morning, city fire officials said.

Crews responded to the 2300 block of South Newkirk Street around 11 a.m.

Officials said fire was showing from a large, two-story commercial building once they arrived. Crews are working to contain the flames. Residents are asked to avoid the area during the emergency response.

The incident began as a three-alarm fire around 10:50 a.m., before it was upgraded to a four-alarm fire around 11 a.m., according to fire officials.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous fires in Canton industrial area

A fire was reported in the same block of South Newkirk Street in 2022, at a four-story warehouse.

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was extinguished within two hours. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

In 2024, a fire near Baltimore's Canton industrial area seriously injured an employee at a GAF Roofing asphalt processing plant.

The fire, in the 1500 block of Ponca Street, was quickly extinguished, and there was no significant damage to the building. The other employees were safely evacuated, and the injured employee was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and severe burns, officials said.

Fires in Baltimore

Wednesday's fire is the third such incident to occur in Baltimore in the past week.

On Monday, more than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at Castle at Keswick, a historic building in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood. The fire heavily damaged the 126-year-old building. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, Nov. 7, 23 people were evacuated from the Remington neighborhood during a four-alarm fire in a commercial building that housed two businesses.