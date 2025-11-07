4-alarm fire reported at warehouse in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood, residents urged to evacuate

Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a massive, 4-alarm fire in the city's Remington neighborhood Friday afternoon. Residents in the area are being asked to evacuate.

Crews responded to the 400 block of W 23rd Street around 1:30 p.m. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

According to fire officials, the fire is located at a commercial building that houses two separate businesses: a woodworking business on the ground floor and a toys or textiles business on the second floor.

Around 3:30 p.m., Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said the fire likely started at the exterior of the building and was driven into the building due to the gusty wind conditions.

The fire is not yet under control, officials said around 3:30 p.m.

According to Chief Wallace, 23 civilians were evacuated and relocated to a nearby church. No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported.

Smoke from the fire is visible along the Baltimore skyline in some locations.

CBS News Baltimore \\ Harbor Cam

The smoke is also visible from WJZ's station in the Woodberry neighborhood.

Smoke from a fire in Baltimore's Remington neighborhood is seen in the Woodberry neighborhood. CBS News Baltimore

Neighbors are being asked to avoid the area during the active response.

According to the First Alert Weather Team, gusty southwest winds are making firefighting efforts difficult. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are keeping smoke and ash close to the ground, spreading it through portions of the Charles Village and Remington neighborhoods.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.