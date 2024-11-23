Two-alarm blaze erupts at Canton processing plant, leaving employee seriously injured
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City fire crews are working to contain a heavy fire that erupted at an asphalt processing plant downtown near the Canton Industrial Area.
Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the 1500 block of Ponca Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. to assist with a reported building fire.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and a visible fire outside of GAF Roofing, a North American roofing and waterproof material manufacturer for commercial and residential use.
The blaze quickly spread to a two-alarm fire including hazmat, with one plant employee being seriously injured.
That victim has been stabilized and was transported to a nearby hospital. All other employees evacuated safely before fire personnel arrived.
No Significant Damage
There was no significant damage to the building.
According to Baltimore Fire, asphalt leaked from a container onto a hot pipe outside of the building. However, an investigation is still underway.
BGE is also responding to the incident due to the natural gas piping at the manufacturer.
Stay with CBS News Baltimore for further updates.