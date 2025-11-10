Three-alarm fire at historic building in Baltimore's Hampden community prompts large response

Baltimore firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a historic building in the Hampden neighborhood on Monday.

Crews responded around 5 p.m. to the 3300 block of Keswick Road, where heavy smoke was billowing into the sky.

The building used to house Baltimore's Northern Police District, but now houses a few small businesses.

Officials are telling people to avoid the area as crews work "diligently to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of all individuals involved."

This story will be updated.

Previous fires in Hampden neighborhood

Within the past year, multiple fires ripped through the Hampden neighborhood, particularly on Keswick Road.

"The thing I learned through the fire was the strength of this community," Dr. Simone Gibson, the pastor of Pathway Fellowship FMC, told WJZ last July.

In May, a fire tore through three rowhomes – just a few months after another set of homes went up in flames in October.

In December 2024, six vacant homes were damaged during a fire in the community, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. In October 2024, two adults died, and multiple families were displaced after a five-alarm fire on the same block of Keswick Road.

The fires displaced dozens of residents and damaged Pathway Fellowship FMC after it had just finished renovations earlier in the year.

"But we still can't use the rest of our building yet, because it's under construction…our roof needs work," Gibson said. "I want people to know that we are a resilient community. I want them to know that we're not defined by this fire, and that as a result of this fire, I think we've gotten closer."