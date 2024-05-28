Maryland elementary teacher denied bail after sexual assault allegations of multiple students

BALTIMORE - Matthew Schlegel, a former Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting multiple students, has been denied bail ahead of his trial, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Schlegel is facing 36 charges, ranging from second-degree assault to sex abuse of a minor.

Police say the math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School allegedly sexually assaulted numerous female students at the school between August 2022 and March 2024.

Police said throughout their investigation, which began in March, at least eight forensic interviews were conducted with students who alleged they were touched inappropriately by their third-grade teacher, Schlegel, during class.

The school district removed Schlegel from the classroom on March 15 and reassigned him to a position that had no contact with students, according to the district.

Schlegel has been with the public school system since 2008 and a teacher at Severna Park Elementary School since 2016, according to a spokesperson with the district.