How a routine skin check helped a Maryland man detect melanoma early.

Maryland resident James Riordan assumed the mole on his cheek was harmless until his wife pointed it out and encouraged him to have it examined.

"I pointed it out to my dermatologist, and she probably would've seen it anyway," Riordan said. A few days later, the biopsy came back as melanoma."

Detecting melanoma

Dr. Kate Viola, a dermatologist at Dermatology Partners in Sparks, Maryland, said Riordan's story is becoming increasingly common.

"About 100,000 Americans will be diagnosed with a melanoma this year, and over 8,400 of those patients will die," Viola said.

She said people with a family history of melanoma, fair or light-colored skin, blonde or red hair, and blue or green eyes face a higher risk of developing the cancer. Patients with many moles or atypical moles, and those who are immunocompromised, are also more vulnerable.

Viola advises patients to use the "ABC" method to recognize a possible melanoma.

A is for asymmetry; when one side of a mole does not match the other

B is for border; when the edges of a mole appear jagged or blurred

C is for color; when a mole shows multiple shades instead of one

Catching cancer early

Riordan said he was shocked to hear the word melanoma because he has had moles all his life. His cancer was caught early, measuring just 0.3 millimeters.

"There was a little part of me that was scared," Riordan said. "However, when she first called me and told me how deep it was, I knew we had caught it early."

Although he initially put off the biopsy for a few months, Riordan said he immediately wanted it removed once he got the results.

"I wasn't in a hurry to get it checked because I didn't think it was going to be anything," he said.

"But when I came in and got the results, I wanted it off as soon as possible," Riordan added.

Now cancer-free, Riordan carries a small scar on his face, which he considers a reminder of a life-saving decision.

"I love that it's gone," he said. "It's well worth getting rid of the cancer."

Viola said annual skin checks and daily sunscreen use are critical to preventing melanoma.

She stressed that people should not wait if they notice something unusual.

"Don't put it off," she said. "If something looks off, get it checked."