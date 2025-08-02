Maryland moves to modernize education department with new office space

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) is requesting proposals to move the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to a new office space.

The move is part of the Moore-Miller Administration's efforts to modernize state government and improve historically underserved neighborhoods.

MSDE along with the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) is currently operating out of the Nancy S. Gransmick Building on 200 W. Baltimore Street in Baltimore.

The building has only seen periodic interior and system refreshes, with no substantial renovations since the 1970s.

"For years, the dedicated professionals at MSDE have provided exceptional service to our students, families, and communities, while working in a facility that no longer supports the needs of a modern workforce," said DGS Secretary Atif Chaudhry. "Relocating to a more efficient, modern leased office space is about more than just a new location — it's an investment in the people who serve Maryland every day. All while saving the State tens of millions of dollars; a smart, forward-thinking decision that reinvests in Baltimore's future."

The DGS is requesting about 97,000 square feet of modernized office space for their 760 workers.

Under the previous administration, the DGS looked into whether it would be better to fix up the Granswick Building, which would cost almost $100 million, or to move MSDE to a private commercial leased space in downtown Baltimore.

The move would save the state $37 million over 20 years by cancelling the renovation project and moving.

"While the relocation marks the end of an era, it represents a much-needed step toward modernization," said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools.

The process is expected to take six months, with the goal to relocate all employees within two years.