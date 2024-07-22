Maryland Democrats unanimously support Kamala Harris's presidential campaign nomination

BALTIMORE – Maryland Democrats announced unanimous support for Vice President Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden as its presidential nominee.

"We have a Vice President for a reason and there is no person more ready, more capable, more able to lead this country than Vice President Harris," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, a delegate at next month's Democratic Party National Convention. "Nothing changes. I was a surrogate for the campaign. I will continue to be a surrogate for the vice president because the message is the same."

Maryland's delegation to the convention met Monday to vote virtually, according to Maryland Democratic Party.

"I suspect the party is ready to heal and bring itself together," said Rep. Kweisi Mfume, from Maryland. "[President Biden] didn't just leave us with a decision. He left us also with a direction by him strongly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also endorsed Harris's campaign.

Voters react

Some voters in Baltimore said the election will be challenging regardless of the change atop the Democratic ticket.

"I think we waited a little bit too long," Charles White said. "Three and a half months before the election, I think he should have really jumped on top of it before then."

Bernd Strobel, visiting the U.S. from Germany, said he does not want to see Donald Trump return to office, citing his stance on Ukraine.

"Let's see how (Vice President Harris) does in the next few days to assert her candidacy and whether she'll really be able to unite the Democrats behind her," Strobel said.

Harris's previous Baltimore visits

Harris spent a lot of time in Baltimore before and during her time as vice president.

Then-California Senator Harris picked Baltimore as her campaign headquarters for her 2020 presidential run.

She's also been back several times in her capacity as vice president.

Harris visited Baltimore's mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021 and was at Coppin State in 2023 to talk about climate change initiatives with the Environmental Protection Agency administrator.

Harris was also among the long list of elected officials to attend Congressman Elijah Cummings' funeral in 2019.