Governor Wes Moore expected to endorse Kamala Harris for democratic nominee

By Amy Kawata

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore may endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president as early as Monday, after President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the Presidential Race

He's been a firm supporter of President Biden throughout this process, serving on a national advisory board for the campaign, even as other Democrats ramped up pressure on Biden to consider dropping out.

In a statement yesterday, he thanked President Biden for his dedication to the country and Maryland during his term.

Moore pointed to his frequent partnership with the White House, highlighting infrastructure investment, job growth, and most notably, support in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

On CBS' Face the Nation last month, Moore said he would not pursue the Democratic nomination for president if Biden were to step aside and remained firm in standing behind him.

