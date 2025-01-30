Maryland 12-year-old among the figure skaters killed in midair crash near D.C.

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland 12-year-old and rising figure skater was among the 64 passengers who died Wednesday night when a commercial airplane crashed midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C.

The Prince George's Parks and Recreation confirmed that Olivia Ter, from Ft. Washington, was onboard the plane that traveled from Wichita, Kansas to Reagan National Airport. There were no survivors, officials said.

Olivia was one of 14 members of the U.S. Figure Skating community who were returning home after the U.S. Figure Skating National Development Camp in Kansas.

"The impact of Olivia's life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be sorely missed," said Bill Tyler, the director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission for the Prince George's Department of Parks and Recreation.

Olivia trained out of the Tucker Road Ice Rink in Prince George's County. She aspired to qualify for a spot on Team USA in the world championships.

"Olivia not only excelled in figure skating programs but inspired others through her talent, determination and sportsmanship," Prince George's County Parks and Recreation said in a statement. "Her passion for the sport and positive influence on her peers and coaches will not be forgotten."

"It's a huge loss"

The Maryland figure skating community was devastated by the deaths of more than a dozen figure skaters.

Ting Cui, a Baltimore figure skater who competed in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships last weekend in Kansas, flew home and didn't stick around for the development camp.

She told WJZ a few of her friends were on the plane when it crashed.

"These were young, promising skaters invited to the camp," Cui said. "It's a huge loss to have so many of us on that flight."

Bridget Carrig-Brickhouse, a coach with the Baltimore Figure Skating Club, said the entire local figure skating community is a small, but close-knit community.

"Almost everyone up and down the East Coast, we all know each other," Carrig-Brickhouse said. "If we don't know each other personally, we know someone that does know each other."