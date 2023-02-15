Maryland lawmakers considering gender affirming care bill

BALTIMORE — Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide "gender-affirming care" for transgender Marylanders.

But this controversial issue continues to draw opposition. Not just in Maryland, but across the country.

For transgender people -- especially young people -- who don't identify with the gender they were born with, this bill aims to make it easier for them to get surgery so that they can have a body that matches their identity.

Advocates of the LGBTQ community rallied in Annapolis Tuesday to support the "Trans Health Equity Act."

The bill would require the Maryland Medical Assistance Program to provide additional medical treatment related to gender reassignment.

Studies have found suicide rates are higher in trans communities, but advocates-backed by data from the Department of Health and Human Services-say surgery and medical treatment for trans people saves lives.

"We find that there's a mental health impact When people don't look the way that they fully are, but more importantly, we know that violence particularly against transgender woman," Senator Mary Washington of Baltimore County said

But opponents nationwide say they are concerned about children and their developing minds.

"As adults, we understand that a Childs brain is not fully formed and cannot comprehend the ramifications of making irreversible medical decisions," Kathleen Kauth, Nebraska State Senator said.

On Monday, South Dakota's governor signed a bill that makes it a crime for doctors to provide certain surgeries for transgender kids.

Maryland lawmakers are in the early stages of considering the bill.