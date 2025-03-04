Maryland investigating trench collapse that killed two construction workers

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) officials are investigating a trench collapse in Catonsville that killed two construction workers last week.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Academy Road at 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 28 for a trench rescue.

According to fire officials, the collapse happened around 11:35 a.m. when a retaining wall the workers were reinforcing within a 6-foot trench gave way. Emerson Amestica, 24, and Wilmer Barzallo, 32, became trapped in the 8-foot-deep trench.

Crews from Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Howard County fire departments launched a rescue operation that lasted several hours. Between 50 and 60 rescue personnel responded to the scene.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the Baltimore County Fire Department announced that Amestica and Barzallo had been extricated and were pronounced dead.

A Baltimore County Fire Department spokesperson said the trench was eight feet deep, according to the Baltimore Banner.

MOSH said Tuesday that it was beginning an investigation into the incident. The investigation is expected to take until the end of August, according to the agency.

Other recent rescue efforts

Friday's rescue effort follows similar emergency responses in the region in recent months. In early February, fire crews rescued a man and child from icy water at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville, with both taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Last October, emergency personnel extracted a man who had fallen 30 feet into a well in Catonsville, where he had been trapped for nearly 24 hours. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized after the complex rescue operation.

MOSH investigates similar work-related incidents

In February, the Department of Labor said MOSH was extending its investigation into the August 2024 heatstroke death of Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) employee Ronald Silver II through March 7, 2025.

Silver died while collecting trash on August 2, 2024, and sparked outrage from Baltimore City Council members, who described DPW's work culture as "toxic."

One month after Silver's death, his family publicly demanded answers from Baltimore City regarding safety protocols and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Silver's father told WJZ that DPW had received "plenty of warnings" about employee safety during extreme heat.

Travis Christian, a coworker of Silver, came forward with details about the day of Silver's death. At a press conference with attorney Thiru Vignarajah, Christian said that on the morning of Silver's death, both he and Silver suffered severe dehydration and cramping while working on a garbage truck in temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

Christian said that earlier in the day he collapsed before Silver passed out, falling and hitting the back of his head.

Christian also said he felt pressured to continue working due to toxic working conditions, and that both he and Silver were not allowed to take breaks. When they both began getting sick from the heat, the driver responded sympathetically, Christian said.

He added that when Silver later collapsed, their truck driver watched as he struggled to help Silver off the ground, fatigued by the extreme heat.

In addition to the MOSH investigation, the Baltimore Police Department and a city-hired law firm examined the circumstances surrounding Silver's death and working conditions at city agencies.