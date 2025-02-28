Technical rescue carried out in Baltimore County for 2 trapped construction workers

Two construction workers became trapped in a trench in Catonsville Friday afternoon, prompting a technical rescue, Baltimore County Fire officials said.

Officials said crews responded to the 500 block of Academy Road around 11:45 a.m. for a trench rescue.

Update*500blk of Academy Rd* crews are on scene of a trench rescue. 2 construction workers trapped. Active extraction in progress. PIO on location at the intersection of Academy and Greenlow RD pic.twitter.com/ttpH8LescY — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 28, 2025

According to fire officials, the two construction workers were reinforcing an outside wall when it fell on them, trapping them in a trench.

About 50 to 60 fire and rescue personnel were on the scene around 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Twana Allen.

Lt. Allen said the first step is to shore up the trench to ensure the dirt will not cave in on rescue workers or the trapped individuals. Officials will then devise a plan to rescue the trapped workers.

Similar rescue efforts

Fire crews carried out a similar rescue effort in early February, removing a man and a child from icy water at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Pikesville. Both were stable when they were transported to a hospital.

In October 2024, a man was rescued a day after falling 30 feet into a well in Catonsville. Crews were able to pull the man out after he had spent almost 24 hours in the confined space. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.