Man rescued after 30-foot fall into well in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A man was rescued Wednesday after falling 30 feet into a well in Catonsville, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Old Frederick Road where they successfully pulled him out of the confined space.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

CONFINED SPACE RESCUE 2100 blk Old Frederick Rd. #Catonsville | Crews rescued an adult male that fell 30 feet into well | patient transported to hospital non-life threatening injuries | PIO clearing scene. DT1403TF pic.twitter.com/OGAjhRmJEI — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 16, 2024