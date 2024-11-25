A Baltimore DPW worker died from overheating. Now, a co-worker plans to share details about that day.

BALTIMORE -- The co-worker of a Baltimore Department of Public Works (DPW) employee who died from overheating while at work over the summer is expected to share details about that day during a news conference Monday morning.

Ronald Silver II died after he overheated while working in extreme temperatures in August, an autopsy found.

His death sparked calls for the city to better protect its workers. Those calls were reignited on November 8 after another DPW worker, Timothy Carwell, was crushed to death by a trash truck.

One of Silver's co-workers who was in the vehicle with him on the day of his death is expected to share details about that day during a news conference Monday at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, the co-worker's lawyer will explain the culture and conditions they faced and what happened to Silver.

Families Respond

Since the second death, the families of Cartwell and Silver, along with union leaders, have continued to raise concerns about city employees.

Both families joined DPW workers during a protest after Cartwell's death during which they called for change and accountability from Baltimore leaders.

"We, the family, and I think I can speak for all who are behind me, want justice," Shantae Carroll, Timothy Cartwell's sister-in-law said.

Recently, Silver's father sat down with WJZ to share his concerns, saying DPW had "plenty of warnings" that it needed to do more to protect workers from extreme heat, including a report by the city's inspector general weeks before Silver's death.

The report details the department's heat safety policies and found that it did not have procedures to keep employees safe. The report also found that employees feared they would face retaliation for raising concerns.

"They are still out there trying to survive," Silver's father said of his son's former co-workers. "They need their jobs. They have to be behind them too. Do the right thing for them. Make sure they have the proper water, supplies, air conditioning. Make the conditions better for them. Not only so they can provide for their family but so they can make it home."

Leaders Respond

Following Silver's death in August, union leaders called for immediate change to how workers are treated.

"The toxic culture at DPW must be gutted," AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said.

Mayor Brandon Scott also acknowledged the work culture allegations, saying "Anybody who is participating in treating our employees the wrong way or doing things like that and we catch you, you will be held accountable."

The union met with city leaders shortly after the report was released to ensure that changes were on the way.

Moran called Cartwell's death "totally avoidable," saying, "...it explains why communication in this sort of job is so important, and secondly, why training is so absolutely vital and necessary."

Following Carwell's death, Moran said the union has battled with the city to get data on safety to protect workers.

"We've been requesting health and safety data for weeks, months now, from the city and we continue to get stonewalled on this," Moran said. "We have reached out to almost every level of government on this thing."

DPW held a safety meeting for its workers following Cartwell's death, but leaders did not announce any new safety measures.

Investigations

Maryland's Occupational Safety and Health agency (MOSH) is investigating Cartwell's death. The agency also investigated Silver's death.

Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Cumming is conducting an investigation after revealing previous issues within DPS. She expects to share the results of her investigation in January.

Maryland State and Baltimore City Police are both investigating Cartwell's death. No autopsy results have been released.