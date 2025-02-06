Maryland agency extends investigation into death of Baltimore DPW worker Ronald Silver II

BALTIMORE – The investigation into the death of Baltimore City DPW worker Ronald Silver II by the Maryland Occupational Safety and Health agency (MOSH) has been extended through March 7, according to the Maryland Department of Labor.

Silver died of heatstroke while collecting trash in extreme heat on August 2, 2024. His death prompted numerous investigations into the Department of Public Works and outrage from Baltimore City Council members, who described DPW's work culture as "toxic."

Family, co-workers demand accountability

Renee Meredith, Silver's aunt, spoke out in August, calling for accountability in Silver's death. Silver's father told WJZ that DPW had received "plenty of warnings" that it needed to improve employee safety in extreme heat.

"Our family is furious and heartbroken," Meredith said in a social media post. "Ronnie, we miss you, and we love you, and by the time we're done, every worker will be safer because of the mark you have left."

In November, Travis Christian, a co-worker of Silver's at DPW, spoke at a press conference with attorney Thiru Vignarajah. Christian said he had passed out earlier in the day before Silver's death, and the driver of their trash truck failed to call for help.

"Unfortunately, I ended up passing out shortly before Mr. Silver passed out," Christian said. "When I passed out and hit the ground, I fell and hit the back of my head."

According to Christian, the city did not provide him or Silver with water or breaks from the heat, which neared 100 degrees that day. Christian said the trash truck driver watched as he struggled to help Silver off the ground, fatigued by the extreme heat.

Additionally, Christian said he felt pressured to continue working due to toxic working conditions. He stated that both he and Silver were not allowed to take breaks and that when they began getting sick from the heat, the driver responded unsympathetically.

"Mr. Christian and Mr. Silver's family want the same thing. They want the truth about that day and about this agency to be public," Vignarajah told WJZ. "We have implored our city officials, our city leaders, our mayor, the head of DPW to release information that they still have not released. I don't know what game they think they're playing. It's going to come out."

DPW investigated over safety standards

In a report issued before Silver's death, Baltimore's Inspector General found that Baltimore City sanitation employees had been working in sweltering heat without being provided cold water or access to a cooling facility.

During a surprise inspection, the OIG discovered that conditions previously reported had not been corrected.

According to the report, the OIG found only a few bottles of warm water floating in a trash can, no working air conditioning or water fountains, warm water coming from faucets, and a thermostat that registered above 83 degrees Fahrenheit during a visit to the Reedbird Cherry Hill yard around 6 a.m. Later that day, the heat index rose above 100 degrees.

The OIG also found that some trucks had no working air conditioning.

The City of Baltimore has also hired a D.C. firm to conduct an independent investigation into DPW following Silver's death.