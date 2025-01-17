Third case of Bird Flu reported in Maryland, Department of Agriculture says

BALTIMORE -- A flock of chickens at a second Caroline County farm tested positive for Bird Flu, the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) said Wednesday. This is the third reported case in the state.

The flock that tested positive is near another Caroline County farm where the first case of Bird Flu was reported in the state on January 10. A second case was reported in Queen Anne's County on January 14, according to the MDA.

Department officials said the impacted area has been quarantined and the infected birds will be depopulated to prevent the spread of Bird Flu. The infected flock will not enter the food system, officials said.

According to department officials, the case reported on January 10 was the first at a Maryland commercial poultry operation since 2023.

Two other commercial operations in Kent County, Delaware tested positive for Bird Flu in the last month, officials said.

What is H5N1 Bird Flu?

Avian Influenza or Bird Flu often spreads in wild birds and is causing outbreaks in poultry and dairy cows, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).

Chicken, ducks, turkey, geese and other wild bird species can become infected.

The respiratory virus is highly contagious among birds through nasal and eye secretions. It can also spread to humans through contact with infected equipment or clothing and shoes, according to the MDA.

CDC data shows there have been 67 human cases and one death reported in the U.S. as of 2024.

According to CBS News, a Louisiana resident died after they were hospitalized with Bird Flu. The person was over the age of 65 and reportedly had underlying medical conditions, the state's health department said.

The MDA said the risk of transmission between birds and the public is low.

According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, birds can show the following symptoms when infected:

Lack of energy and appetite

Decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs

Nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing

Sudden death without clinical signs

Possible cases of HPAI can be reported to the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5810.

Impact on egg prices

More than 20 million egg-laying chickens died in the U.S. during the last quarter due to Bird Flu, according to CBS News. It was the worst toll on the nation's egg supply since the outbreak started.

While the outbreak is being blamed for soaring egg prices at grocery stores and restaurants, most Maryland farms produce meat rather than eggs, State Veterinarian Jennifer Trout told WJZ.

"What you go and buy at your grocery store is safe to eat because any bird that tested positive isn't entering the food chain," Trout said.