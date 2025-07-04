2 Westbound lanes of Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash prompted the closure of all westbound lanes of Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Bridge on the Fourth of July, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

One westbound lane has since reopened, but two remain blocked. The crash involving entrapment was reported around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, first responders and a medivac helicopter are on the scene.

All eastbound lanes are open, though officials said drivers should expect delays.

Cameras pointed toward the bridge show traffic at a standstill amid the ongoing emergency response.

MDTA reminded drivers on the bridge to remain in their vehicles during the emergency response.

