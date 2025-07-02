Maryland State Police urge safety with Fourth of July travel underway

More travelers expected in Maryland for Fourth of July travel

Travel experts predict that more people will drive or fly this year for the Fourth of July weekend.

In Maryland, traffic headed toward the Eastern Shore and the beaches could be backed up. AAA says 1.3 million Marylanders will hit the roads, a 2% increase compared to 2024.

Higher travel volume, AAA says

AAA expects 72.2 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday week, from June 28 to July 6. More than 1.5 million of them are Marylanders.

This year's forecast is nearly 2% higher than at the holiday in 2024, and exceeds 2019 travel volume by nearly 9%.

"I actually even took the train to avoid driving," said Frank Zmuda, who traveled to Baltimore from New York to visit family.

Zmuda said the early arrival saved him from stressing out over traffic.

"It always gets so bad," Zmuda said. "Trying to get over the GW and down the turnpike, it's just a headache. Then, you get down here and it's just as bad."

Zmuda knows the route well and said he's traveling without worries this time around.

"People who are traveling today, tomorrow, God bless you," Zmuda said. "I wish you well because I can't imagine how it's going to be."

Maryland State Police are watching for impaired drivers

Due to the large volume on the road, Maryland State Police will increase their presence across all 23 barracks, keeping an eye out for drivers under the influence.

"Driving under the influence is not just illegal, it's reckless, selfish, and potentially fatal," said Lt. Col. Daniel Pickett.

Lt. Col. Pickett said that within the past five years Maryland, nearly 800 people have died in crashes involving impaired drivers.

Troopers, including Ashleigh Deems, have been involved in accidents with distracted or impaired drivers.

"Last month, a trooper from the College Park barracks was struck by an impaired driver while conducting a crash investigation," Trooper Deems said. "He is actually my classmate in Class 157 and luckily will be OK."

As State Police urge drivers to be responsible, AAA warns to reminds you to check your tires, car battery, and other issues before you drive off.

Summer gas prices

This summer comes with a gift at the pumps.

Dean said gas is down 30 cents in comparison to this time last year.

"Sitting at $3.20, down four cents in the past week. We are about 19 cents higher than we were a month ago," Dean said. "I actually looked back and these are the cheapest prices we're seeing at the pump going into this holiday since back in 2021."

Best times to travel

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 6, to be the busiest days on the road. Afternoon hours will be the most congested.

"Generally, leaving in the morning is the best bet because that keeps you out of the backups in the late afternoon, early evening," Dean said.