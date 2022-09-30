Maryland-based Tevis Energy sends truckloads of gasoline, resources to assist those in path of Hurricane Ian

A Maryland energy company is stepping up to help Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian.

Tevis Energy sent trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel and gasoline to help those in need of relief.

The energy company has its trucks spread out from South Carolina all the way down to Naples, Florida.

A driver told WJZ they have nearly 50,000 gallons of fuel to distribute.

"We got some calls this past weekend to send trucks in relief for Hurricane Ian," said Tevis Energy General Manager Matt Hurley.

Hurley said the Maryland-based company immediately responded by sending resources and manpower.

"When a natural disaster event happens like a hurricane, typically one of the resources that gets challenged is fuel, so we send our trucks in to fill generators, to fill fleets of equipment or trucks," Hurley said.

Tevis Energy is well-equipped to respond to fuel interruptions.

"The closer you get to ground zero, it's almost heart-wrenching," Hurley said.

Chris Crooks, one of nearly two dozen drivers sent to the areas impacted by the storm, said areas ravaged by Ian may cause limited access to some communities.

"Some of the time I'm out driving to try to figure out where those paths are," Crooks said. "In total, I think we came down with 30,000 gallons in diesel and 10,000 gallons in gasoline."

Crooks said he should arrive in the Fort Myers area Saturday where he expects to assist companies and others in need.

Meanwhile, he said drivers are on standby to help however they can.