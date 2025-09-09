Gov. Moore restores state partnership with Baltimore Police Department

Maryland is reinstating state support for the Baltimore Police Department, Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced last week.

The partnership, which Scott said was terminated by the Hogan administration, will return state officers to assist in high-crime areas in Baltimore City.

What does the partnership mean?

Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police will work with Baltimore police, conducting proactive enforcement in areas identified by city data and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center.

The state officers will focus on firearm and narcotics offenses and expand warrant service operations for violent felony warrants tied to homicide, robbery, armed carjacking and gun crimes, according to the governor's office.

"When we took office, we promised to mount an all-of-the-above approach to public safety," Moore said. "Today, we mark a continuation of that work by restoring the state's longstanding public safety partnership with Baltimore City, one that was broken under the last administration, and which will help us share personnel, data and best practices on public safety."

The announcement followed criticisms from President Trump about crime in Baltimore and a threat to send National Guard troops to the city.

Baltimore's crime reduction progress

Baltimore has recorded its lowest homicide numbers in 50 years after eight consecutive years of more than 300 homicides.

Baltimore Police reported double-digit reductions in gun violence during the first half of 2025. Homicides decreased 22%, while nonfatal shootings dropped 19% compared to the year before.

"This announcement is about using government resources in a targeted, evidence-based way, in order to make our neighborhoods safer," Scott said. "We are grateful that Governor Moore has chosen to reinstate this partnership after it was eliminated by the previous administration."

Scott credited cooperation among state, city and federal law enforcement agencies, along with community violence intervention programs, for the progress.

Community investment efforts

Moore and Scott on Friday participated in a community walk in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood and met with members of Safe Streets Baltimore, a violence prevention program that has received more than $12 million under Moore.

According to the governor's office, Maryland has invested nearly $3 million in Park Heights through the ENOUGH initiative, which funds 27 communities running programs in vacant home revitalization, food security and parental education.

Since taking office, Moore's administration has invested more than $58 million in the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center, over $50 million for the Baltimore Police Department and $11 million for the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.