Baltimore-based LGBTQ+ legal services nonprofit loses over $300,000 in funding

A Baltimore nonprofit that provides free legal services for the LGBTQ+ community is taking a big hit in its finances.

Executive Director of FreeState Justice, Phillip Westry, said the organization is no longer getting a grant through Maryland's Victims of Crime Act, meaning it's losing more than $300,000.

While the funding is federal, it is issued through the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (GOCCP).

Westry said FreeState is now figuring out how to make sure the LGBTQ+ community's most vulnerable keep getting this help.

Impact of lost funding

Westry said he was alerted about the loss of funding at the end of May.

"I was honestly quite shocked," Westry said. "Our organization has been receiving this particular grant since 2018."

FreeState helps the LGBTQ+ community with a variety of legal issues, including assisting victims of domestic violence, helping individuals who are experiencing discrimination and helping people change their names.

All of their services are provided for free.

While the funding loss is around 25% of FreeState's overall budget, it makes up 60% of its legal services budget, Westry said.

The loss could mean some staff have to be let go, and fewer staff means fewer cases that FreeState can take on.

Assisting the LGBTQ+ community

FreeState's clients are typically on the margins of the LGBTQ+ community, according to Westry. So, fewer resources would mean life or death for some clients.

Westry told WJZ that in his 10 years practicing law, FreeState is the first place where he's lost clients to suicide.

"We've seen people come to us for legal services, specifically to kind of get their name changed and to get their estate planning in order," he said. "Then just to find out a couple months later, they've taken their own life."

The GOCCP said FreeState did not score high enough in its application for the funding this time.

The office confirmed that the Trump administration's funding cuts and policy changes did not influence the grant.

To fill the funding gap, Westry said his team is looking for additional funding and hoping the community steps in to help.

"This really is a moment where we need people," Westry said. "It's not a 'sort of future' issue. This is an issue we're going to run into the next few months. We would prefer not to slow down our services."