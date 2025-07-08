Extreme heat alert issued in Baltimore Tuesday for triple digit heat index

Baltimore is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Tuesday as the heat index is expected to reach triple digits during the afternoon.

The alert is issued when the city sees dangerously high temperatures and humidity levels, which could put children and vulnerable adults at risk.

On Tuesday, feels like temperatures could peak at 107 degrees, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

Heat safety protocols in Baltimore

When the heat alert is issued in Baltimore, several safety protocols are put in place to protect city employees, especially those who work outdoors, like sanitation crews and emergency personnel.

Residents are also encouraged to take precautions during high temperatures.

"Excessive heat is not just uncomfortable, it is a serious health risk – especially for older adults, children, individuals with chronic health challenges, those who work or spend time outdoors, and pets," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

On Tuesday, Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) implemented changes to trash pickup times for the summer. Collection times will change from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to protect workers from the heat.

The 5 a.m. collection time will continue through September 30.

DPW's heat prevention plan also allows workers to take more breaks and end their routes early if the conditions become unsafe.

Heat-related deaths

Baltimore has reported one heat-related death so far this summer, according to health officials.

In Maryland, at least eight people have died due to high temperatures as of July 2, according to a state Health Department report.

The heat-related deaths were reported as Maryland experienced a heat wave that sent temperatures into the triple digits at the end of June.

Cooling centers in Baltimore

During the heat alert, the following cooling centers are open in Baltimore: