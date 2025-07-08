Extreme heat alert issued in Baltimore Tuesday for triple digit heat index
Baltimore is under a Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Tuesday as the heat index is expected to reach triple digits during the afternoon.
The alert is issued when the city sees dangerously high temperatures and humidity levels, which could put children and vulnerable adults at risk.
On Tuesday, feels like temperatures could peak at 107 degrees, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.
Heat safety protocols in Baltimore
When the heat alert is issued in Baltimore, several safety protocols are put in place to protect city employees, especially those who work outdoors, like sanitation crews and emergency personnel.
Residents are also encouraged to take precautions during high temperatures.
"Excessive heat is not just uncomfortable, it is a serious health risk – especially for older adults, children, individuals with chronic health challenges, those who work or spend time outdoors, and pets," said Mayor Brandon Scott.
On Tuesday, Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) implemented changes to trash pickup times for the summer. Collection times will change from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to protect workers from the heat.
The 5 a.m. collection time will continue through September 30.
DPW's heat prevention plan also allows workers to take more breaks and end their routes early if the conditions become unsafe.
Heat-related deaths
Baltimore has reported one heat-related death so far this summer, according to health officials.
In Maryland, at least eight people have died due to high temperatures as of July 2, according to a state Health Department report.
The heat-related deaths were reported as Maryland experienced a heat wave that sent temperatures into the triple digits at the end of June.
Cooling centers in Baltimore
During the heat alert, the following cooling centers are open in Baltimore:
- ShopRite of Howard Park at 4601 Liberty Heights Avenue is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oliver Senior Center at 1700 N. Gay Street is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center at 1601 Baker Street is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hatton Senior Center at 2825 Fait Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Zeta Senior Center at 4501 Reisterstown Road is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harford Senior Center at 4920 Harford Road is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- My Sister's Place Women's Center (Women and Children Only) at 17 W. Franklin Street is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Manna House at 435 E. 25th Street is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Beans & Bread at 400 S. Bond Street is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Franciscan Center at 101 W. 23rd Street is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Weinberg Housing Resource Center at 620 Falls Way is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cherry Hill Homes at 2700 Spelman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Brooklyn Homes at 4140 10th Street is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.