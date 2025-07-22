1 dead after trench rescue at Baltimore County construction site

One person is dead after Baltimore County Fire crews were called for a trench rescue Tuesday morning at a construction site, officials said.

Crews responded to the 9800 block of Lyons Mills Road in Owings Mills around 9:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officials found a person critically injured.

While fire officials referred to the call as a "trench accident," the exact nature of the incident is currently unclear.

Similar Baltimore County rescues

A similar trench incident in Catonsville left two construction workers dead in February.

The workers were trapped for nearly seven hours after a brick wall fell onto them as they were reinforcing it. They became trapped in a six-foot trench while in critical condition.

Fire crews worked to support the trench to prevent the dirt from caving in before they were able to get the workers out.

"It's a calculated method and it does take time, but they want to make sure that they are doing so in the safest measures," Baltimore County Fire Lt. Twana Allen said at the time.

Following the seven-hour rescue effort, 24-year-old Emerson Amestica and 32-year-old Wilmer Barzallo were both pronounced dead.

In October 2024, a similar rescue was carried out after a man fell 30 feet into a well in Catonsville.

The man was rescued after nearly 24 hours in the confined space. Officials said he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.