Man dead after quadruple shooting outside Baltimore County shopping center

A man died after he was injured in a quadruple shooting outside of a Baltimore County shopping center, according to police.

The shooting occurred late on Friday, May 2, in a parking lot along Woodlawn Drive near Security Boulevard.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, and two other people suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at local hospitals after the shooting, police said.

Police said 28-year-old Elijah Lamback died Saturday, May 3, after he was found with gunshot wounds inside the Azuz Hookah Lounge.

Police are searching for suspects, and Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information submitted by phone or online.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-887-4636.

Quadruple shooting renews concerns about safety

The shooting prompted renewed concerns about public safety for some small business owners in the area.

Some business owners told WJZ that the problems escalate overnight, as public drinking and violence have become more common.

Mercy Akiumbeni, owner of Braided 4 U, was working when the gunshots rang out.

"A lot of people [were] in the parking lot just having fun, and then the gunshots happened in that lounge," she said.

A group of business owners said they urged police to increase patrols and asked neighbors to reconsider the late-night hours for lounges and clubs.

"At night, there should be at least one or two police cars around to keep an eye on things," said Sonny Awan, owner of BBQ Tonite. "I think that might help or at least get to the bottom of the real problem."

Baltimore County records drop in crime

Data from Baltimore County police shows a decline in weapons offenses.

In 2023, there were 732 weapons violations reported in the county, and in 2024, there were 677 offenses reported. That's a 7.5% drop over one year.