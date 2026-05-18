Possible shark bite reported at Maryland's Assateague State Park

A possible shark bite was reported at Maryland's Assateague State Park Sunday morning, according to state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Officials.

Officials said a person reported being bitten, and another individual stepped in to help and call first responders.

Medics treated the person, however the Natural Resources Police said they did not have the opportunity to examine that person's injury. The agency was later informed that the person refused medical treatment. Their condition is unknown.

"Shark attacks are very rare, although there are several shark species that do inhabit the waters of Maryland's Atlantic coast," DNR officials said.

Swimmers are urged to always be aware of their surroundings.

This is not the first time wildlife has been reported at Assateague Island. In 2024, the carcasses of two dead whales washed up on the island within three weeks.

In 2023, 37 dead humpback whales were found along the East Coast, raising concerns for environmental activists as offshore wind energy projects got underway.

Federal officials said there was no evidence that offshore wind was to blame for the whale deaths.

Last year, Maryland lawmakers pushed for more lifeguards at Assateague Island, especially after a swimmer died in July.

Lawmakers have previously highlighted that low lifeguard staffing has created a public safety risk as the area is known for strong rip currents.